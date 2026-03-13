MoU signed for Rs 100 crore amusement park in Vizag

VISAKHAPATANAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Modern Masti Private Limited for the development of an amusement park and resort in Visakhapatnam.
The agreement was signed in Mumbai during the IAAPI Expo 2026 organised by the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries. The initiative was led by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.
According to officials, the proposed project will involve an investment of about Rs 100 crore and will be developed on around 50 acres in Visakhapatnam.
The plan includes an amusement park and a resort with about 100 rooms. The project is expected to create around 300 direct employment opportunities.
The project is part of the tourism development initiatives being pursued by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.
Modern Masti Private Limited, headquartered in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, was established in 2017 and operates amusement parks, gaming zones, restaurants and resorts under the Masti Land brand.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister Durgesh said the government is encouraging private investment to expand tourism infrastructure in Visakhapatnam.
He added that under the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024-2029, the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority will facilitate approvals for the project. The policy offers incentives to investors as part of the government policy.