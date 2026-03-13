MoU signed for Rs 100 crore amusement park in Vizag

VISAKHAPATANAM: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department has signed a memorandum of understanding with Modern Masti Private Limited for the development of an amusement park and resort in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement was signed in Mumbai during the IAAPI Expo 2026 organised by the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries. The initiative was led by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh.

According to officials, the proposed project will involve an investment of about Rs 100 crore and will be developed on around 50 acres in Visakhapatnam.

The plan includes an amusement park and a resort with about 100 rooms. The project is expected to create around 300 direct employment opportunities.