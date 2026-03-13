Narasapuram to get major facelift for Godavari Pushkaralu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: West Godavari district administration is making extensive arrangements to provide a memorable spiritual experience for devotees expected to visit the Godavari Pushkaralu in 2027. The sacred festival will be held from June 26 to July 7, and officials expect a significantly larger turnout than in previous years.

Authorities are strengthening infrastructure by developing river ghats, improving roads and constructing rest houses to accommodate the large number of pilgrims arriving to take holy dip in the Godavari river. During the 2015 Pushkaralu, nearly 50 lakh devotees took the sacred bath in the district, and officials expect the number to increase considerably this time.

Officials have taken up development works at several ghats with an expenditure of Rs 1.08 crore. Earlier, the district had 32 ghats, and authorities are now adding seven more ghats to handle the expected increase in pilgrim footfall. Authorities have begun major road works ahead of the event. A BT road from Siddantham NH to Dongaravipalem Resort will be built at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore, while another road from Siddantham Highway to Machenamma Temple at Peddamallam will cost Rs 4.2 crore.

Renovation of resorts, construction of choultries, play zones at several river banks and an iconic tourist park at Achanta are planned. Tourism activities will include boating at Chinchinada Revu, water sports and adventure boat rides at Narasapuram Valandhara and Yelamanchili Chinchinada river banks. Officials are planning helicopter rides between Narasapuram and Chinchinada to attract visitors.

District Tourism Officer A Venkata Apparao told TNIE that authorities are making the arrangements on the lines of the Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj. He said the government has allocated Rs 19.4 crore for the works. Evening harathi, fireworks, laser shows and cultural programmes will also be organised to enhance the spiritual and festive atmosphere.