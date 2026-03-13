Tirupati police withdraw two-wheeler ban on Garuda Varadhi flyover

TIRUPATI: Bowing to pressure and strong resistance from public, officials have withdrawn the decision to ban two wheelers on Garuda Varadhi flyover.

Two-wheeler traffic resumed on Thursday on the flyover from Nandi Circle to Tiruchanur Market Yard, as well as from the access points at Old Renigunta Road and Karakambadi Road.

It may be recalled that two days ago, as part of measures to prevent road accidents on the Garuda Varadhi Flyover, the Tirupati district police had imposed a ban on the entry of two-wheelers.

However, the move triggered widespread annoyance among city residents, particularly those who frequently use the flyover as a shorter route to reach Kapila Theertham and Alipiri from the bus stand, market yard, and other key locations in the city.

The issue went viral on local social media platforms. Many residents and commuters expressed the view that banning two-wheelers was not the right solution and urged authorities to implement effective safety measures to prevent accidents instead of restricting two-wheeler access. The ban on heavy vehicles will continue on the Garuda Varadhi Flyover

Speaking to TNIE, local leaders Kayam Vijay Kumar Reddy said the abrupt decision to ban two-wheelers on the Garuda Varadhi Flyover had caused serious inconvenience to commuters who regularly use the route to attend daily work, reach offices and schools, and travel towards Tirumala.