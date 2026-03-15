Farmhouse drug case: Eluru MP's office says urine test negative

ELURU: The high-profile Moinabad farmhouse drug case has triggered controversy after conflicting reports surfaced regarding the drug test results of 10 persons detained during the Saturday evening police raid.

Some media reports claimed that the blood sample of Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Yadav had tested positive for drugs. However, the MP’s office clarified that the urine test conducted during the raid had returned negative.

According to sources in the MP’s office, Putta Mahesh Yadav underwent an initial urine test on Saturday night when the Eagle Team carried out the raid, and the result was negative. However, reports later indicated that a blood sample taken subsequently had tested positive, raising questions over the discrepancy between the two tests.

Meanwhile, the MP’s office said Putta Mahesh Yadav would soon issue a clarification regarding the difference between the urine test conducted during the raid and the subsequent blood sample report.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be shared through official channels.

The Eagle Team conducted a late-night raid on Saturday at the farmhouse of former BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad, following intelligence inputs about a party allegedly involving use of drugs. Police searched the premises and conducted tests on those present at the location.