TDP seeks Eluru MP’s explanation on drug use allegations within 48 hours

VISAKHAPATNAM/ VIJAYAWADA: The TDP has given 48 hours to Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar to submit a written explanation over allegations linking him to drug use.

In a show-cause notice issued on Sunday, the TDP said reports claiming that the MP had allegedly tested positive for drugs had come to the attention of the leadership, and were detrimental to the party’s reputation.

The notice, issued by TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, sought a detailed clarification from Mahesh Kumar regarding the allegations. He has been asked to submit his written explanation to the State president within 48 hours.

Pending submission of the explanation, the MP has been advised to stay away from party activities. The party leadership also stated that failure to provide a satisfactory response within the stipulated time may lead to appropriate action under the party’s rules and regulations.

He said that the TDP leadership will take a final decision on the issue after examining the explanation submitted by the MP and the findings of the party’s internal review.