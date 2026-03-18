Andhra Pradesh has 14,000 MT of LPG stock, people need not panic: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that Andhra Pradesh currently has sufficient LPG reserves for 15 days and assured that there is no need for public concern. He said that the state has 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG stock and an additional 24,000 metric tonnes available at Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Minister conducted a review on LPG stocks, cylinder distribution and the piped gas network at the RTGS centre in the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

He directed officials to ensure that cylinders are not diverted to the black market by using e-KYC and OTP verification systems.

He instructed gas companies to increase production in the short term and improve distribution efficiency to prevent inconvenience to people.

Additionally, he called for studying alternative options that can be made available to the public immediately, including reviewing the availability of induction stoves in the state.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the expansion of piped gas connections as an alternative to LPG. He directed officials to further expand the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network across the state.

He emphasized utilizing natural gas produced within Andhra Pradesh and supplying it to consumers through a piped network.