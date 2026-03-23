AP CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh hail PM Modi’s historic milestone

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation.

“This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country. His vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 continues to inspire us all and guide India towards a brighter future. Wishing him continued strength, good health and success as he leads the nation to even greater heights,” Naidu wrote on ‘X’.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new national record by completing 8,931 days in office, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the milestone reflects decades of unwavering commitment to public service and nation-building.

He said Modi’s tireless leadership, clarity of vision and focus on India’s growth continue to inspire millions across the country.

Moment of immense pride for nation: Lanka Dinakar

Chairman of the Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharath – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation, Lanka Dinakar, on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister, completing 8,931 days in office.