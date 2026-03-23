AP CM Naidu, Nara Lokesh hail PM Modi’s historic milestone

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the historic milestone of becoming the longest-serving head of government in India’s history, completing 8,931 days in service to the nation.
“This extraordinary achievement reflects his dedication, visionary leadership and tireless commitment to the progress and prosperity of our country. His vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 continues to inspire us all and guide India towards a brighter future. Wishing him continued strength, good health and success as he leads the nation to even greater heights,” Naidu wrote on ‘X’.
Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a new national record by completing 8,931 days in office, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said the milestone reflects decades of unwavering commitment to public service and nation-building.
He said Modi’s tireless leadership, clarity of vision and focus on India’s growth continue to inspire millions across the country.
Moment of immense pride for nation: Lanka Dinakar
Chairman of the Twenty Points Programme (Viksit Bharath – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) Implementation, Lanka Dinakar, on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister, completing 8,931 days in office.
“It is a moment of immense pride for the nation to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving a historic milestone of 8,931 days in public office. His unwavering commitment, visionary leadership and tireless service have played a key role in shaping a strong, self-reliant and globally respected India,” Dinakar said in a release.
He said the country has seen notable progress across sectors under Modi’s leadership. The government’s focus on inclusive development through flagship schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Janman and PM Awas Yojana has ensured financial inclusion, healthcare access and housing for millions, he added.
Dinakar further said the Swachh Bharat Mission has improved sanitation and cleanliness across the country, leading to better public health outcomes.