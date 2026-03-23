Karnataka BJP leaders hail Modi completing 8,931 days in office as head of state

BENGALURU: BJP leaders from Karnataka expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest serving head of government in India completing 8,931 days in office.

Calling Modi an “extraordinary leader”, BJP National Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa said, “His tireless devotion to serve people knows no pause, no fleeting indulgence in rest or recreation. Has the world ever witnessed him steal a moment for himself either as CM or now as PM amid the ceaseless symphony of service? Never!

For he is the ‘Prime Minister with a sacred mission,’ a blazing torchbearer driven by an unyielding vow: to lift our cherished nation and its countless millions from the shadowed chains of poverty and underdevelopment, weaving magical threads of progress and prosperity into the very fabric of India’s destiny.’’

Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol said, “These past 8931 days of PM Modiji’s leadership can be summed up as one mega effort towards poverty alleviation and development.’’ Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that under Modi’s leadership, the country is moving on the path of security and development, and the country will occupy the position of global leader in the coming days.