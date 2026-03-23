Karnataka BJP leaders hail Modi completing 8,931 days in office as head of state

BENGALURU: BJP leaders from Karnataka expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the longest serving head of government in India completing 8,931 days in office.
Calling Modi an “extraordinary leader”, BJP National Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa said, “His tireless devotion to serve people knows no pause, no fleeting indulgence in rest or recreation. Has the world ever witnessed him steal a moment for himself either as CM or now as PM amid the ceaseless symphony of service? Never!
For he is the ‘Prime Minister with a sacred mission,’ a blazing torchbearer driven by an unyielding vow: to lift our cherished nation and its countless millions from the shadowed chains of poverty and underdevelopment, weaving magical threads of progress and prosperity into the very fabric of India’s destiny.’’
Chitradurga MP Govind Karjol said, “These past 8931 days of PM Modiji’s leadership can be summed up as one mega effort towards poverty alleviation and development.’’ Speaking to reporters in Hubballi on Sunday, state BJP president BY Vijayendra said that under Modi’s leadership, the country is moving on the path of security and development, and the country will occupy the position of global leader in the coming days.
“I firmly believe he is going to break more records in the future also. He is a living symbol of hard work, discipline and continuous development of the country whether it is in setting up infrastructure for development or galvanising efforts to uplift the marginalised and poor,” Vijayendra told The New Indian Express.
LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy said Prime Minister Modi was a living example for the entire nation and is a role model for the present and future leaders.
Former MLC ACP Abdul Azeem said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 12-year journey in office reflects a rare blend of tireless governance and unwavering commitment to public service. In many ways, it draws a parallel with Ashoka the Great, who placed duty above personal comfort and worked relentlessly for the progress of his empire.”