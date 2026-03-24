Andhra HC reserves order on Naik anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday concluded arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by senior Bihar cadre IPS officer Sunil Naik and adjourned the matter to April 6.
The court said it would decide whether to first rule on the maintainability of the petition or directly on the bail plea.
Justice Dr Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa directed Naik to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned and instructed that prior intimation be given through WhatsApp.
Naik had approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered by Guntur Nagarampalem police based on a 2024 complaint filed by Assembly Deputy Speaker and former MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju, alleging custodial torture. Appearing for Naik, senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal argued that Andhra Pradesh police illegally detained his client in Patna without a warrant and failed to follow due procedure. He said even local police were not informed.
However, the prosecution contended that the allegations against Naik are serious and maintained that the arrest was carried out in accordance with the law.