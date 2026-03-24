Andhra HC reserves order on Naik anticipatory bail

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday concluded arguments on the anticipatory bail petition filed by senior Bihar cadre IPS officer Sunil Naik and adjourned the matter to April 6.

The court said it would decide whether to first rule on the maintainability of the petition or directly on the bail plea.

Justice Dr Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa directed Naik to appear before the investigating officer whenever summoned and instructed that prior intimation be given through WhatsApp.