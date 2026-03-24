Ensure coal stocks for power generation: Special Chief Secretary Vijayanand

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the ongoing global tensions affecting coal imports to India, Special Chief Secretary to CM and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand has directed power utilities to maintain adequate coal stocks, with a focus on ensuring sustained power generation during the upcoming summer season.

Vijayanand reviewed the performance of APGENCO on Monday, focusing on preparedness to meet the anticipated rise in power demand during peak summer months.

During the review, the Special Chief Secretary assessed coal availability across all thermal power stations, which is presently around 15 days of stock, including coal in transit, and directed officials to maintain close monitoring and ensure effective coordination with ports and Railways for smooth movement of coal to power plants.

He emphasised the need to operate all generating units at full capacity to support grid stability during peak demand hours, taking into account both imported and domestic coal supplies, including those from Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL).

The Special Chief Secretary further instructed APGENCO to assess the requirement of imported coal for the Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant and finalise supply schedules at the earliest to ensure uninterrupted generation during the summer months.

He congratulated APGENCO for achieving an all-time record in power generation, recording 6101 MW of power generation and 5730 MW ex-bus generation, the highest ever since the Corporation’s inception, and urged the team to maintain the same performance levels in the coming months.

He also congratulated the APPDCL team for achieving maximum generation of 2339 MW out of 2400 MW with a 97.45 per cent Plant Load Factor.