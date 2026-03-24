West Asia war affects livelihood of fishermen in AP's Nellore district

NELLORE: Fishermen along the coastal mandals of Nellore district have been facing severe economic distress due to falling prices of shrimp and fish in the backdrop of the war in the Gulf region and geopolitical tensions.
The simmering war and the fall in demand for aqua products affected the livelihood of farmers. The ongoing tensions in the West Asia have adversely impacted fish exports, leading to a glut in local markets. Taking advantage of the situation, buyers have allegedly formed syndicates and drastically reduced procurement prices.
The price of premium seer fish, which is usually sold at around Rs 1,200 per kg, has dropped by half to nearly Rs 600 causing severe loss to the farmers.
Similarly, other high-value varieties such as Chanduva, Shainish, crabs, and Ila fish have also witnessed a steep fall in prices. Crabs and Chanduva, which once fetched Rs 1,500 per kg, are now sold at around Rs 400 a kg. Ila fish prices have dropped from Rs 800 to Rs 500 per kg, while Shainish fish, previously sold at Rs 1,500 a kg, is now struggling to fetch even Rs 600.
Adding to their woes, strong southern winds over the past week have made fishing difficult, with boats unable to operate effectively and catches remaining minimal.
As a result, many fishermen from Kota, Chillakuru, and Vakadu mandals have reduced or completely halted fishing activities.
Fishermen allege that buyers from Chennai and Kerala are spreading misinformation that exports have halted due to the war, forcing them to sell their catch at throwaway prices. Normally, premium fish varieties have strong demand in cities like Chennai and in international markets such as Malaysia and the United States.
Due to the sharp price decline, fishing activity has significantly dropped in coastal villages.