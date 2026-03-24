West Asia war affects livelihood of fishermen in AP's Nellore district

NELLORE: Fishermen along the coastal mandals of Nellore district have been facing severe economic distress due to falling prices of shrimp and fish in the backdrop of the war in the Gulf region and geopolitical tensions.

The simmering war and the fall in demand for aqua products affected the livelihood of farmers. The ongoing tensions in the West Asia have adversely impacted fish exports, leading to a glut in local markets. Taking advantage of the situation, buyers have allegedly formed syndicates and drastically reduced procurement prices.

The price of premium seer fish, which is usually sold at around Rs 1,200 per kg, has dropped by half to nearly Rs 600 causing severe loss to the farmers.