CM Naidu, Minister Lokesh thank PM Modi, Amit Shah for FCRA restoration

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Union government for renewed approval under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) to Rural Development Trust (RDT).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naidu said that the RDT rendered better social services for decades in thousands of villages in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“However, the services of RDT were affected following the decision to stall foreign investments to voluntary organisations under Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). After the issue was taken to the notice of Union Minister Amit Shah, he took the initiative and resolved the issue, removing the hurdles to RDT to take up its services,” Naidu said.

With the approval of the Centre, issues of RDT to get foreign funding was solved.

He thanked the Union government for considering the appeal made by the State government.

Describing the development as good news for the people of the Telugu states as the Rural Development Trust (RDT) services will continue as usual, Minister Lokesh posted on ‘X’ “ I had assured that the services of the Rural Development Trust, which has become an integral part of people’s lives, would continue without interruption.

We held discussions with the Central Government and explained the decades-long efforts of RDT in providing light to poor households, education to underprivileged children, employment, economic empowerment, and healthcare services.

I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all senior officials of the Central Government for fulfilling the aspirations of the people. I also congratulate Moncho Ferrer and his team.”