'Aunty, we will die': Survivors recount desperate escape from Andhra bus fire that killed 13

“Pinni (aunty), we will die,” a boy travelling with two others told his aunt as smoke filled the bus and they struggled to understand what was happening.

“There were three of us. Two of us are alive, but there is no trace of the boy,” the woman passenger said from her hospital bed.

Survivors of the deadly bus fire described scenes of confusion, as darkness, heat and thick smoke engulfed them while they were asleep and threw them off their seats.

The accident in Markapuram district on Thursday killed at least 13 people and injured several others. Most victims were charred, while 22 were injured after a private bus rammed into a dumper truck carrying concrete chips near Rayavaram village on the Podili road.

Chaos unfolded afterwards. The truck toppled to one side, the front of the bus was ripped apart, and both vehicles caught fire just before dawn.

The aftermath of the accident was grim still. Several burnt bodies lay on the road before being moved to ambulances. In one case, the rib cage of one body was also visible, indicating the severity of the blaze.

“We had to reach Udayagiri by morning,” the woman recalled. “We were sleeping and fell from our seats. By the time we realised, there was smoke.”

Two from her group escaped through a side door. She said the bus was speeding and she was seated near the rear.