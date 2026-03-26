Jana Sena Party cuts ties with Bolisetty Satyanarayana

VISAKHAPATNAM: A month after senior leader Bolisetty Satyanarayana announced that he would step away from party responsibilities, the Jana Sena Party has issued an official clarification stating that he no longer has any association with the organisation.

In a statement released from its central office on Wednesday, the party said Satyanarayana’s earlier decision to step away from his role in order to pursue his personal ideological path had been accepted by party president and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. It further made clear that any activities undertaken by him henceforth bear no connection with the party.

Satyanarayana, who served as General Secretary (Environment) and was also associated with environmental advocacy initiatives, had announced his decision in February 2026.

He cited the need to avoid any perceived conflict of interest in view of an ongoing public interest litigation related to environmental issues in north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The case, currently pending before the AP High Court, pertains to concerns such as untreated sewage discharge and industrial pollution in the region. The State government and Ministry of Environment are among the principal respondents. Given that Jana Sena is part of the ruling alliance and Pawan Kalyan holds the Environment and Panchayat Raj portfolios, Satyanarayana had stated that continuing in party roles could raise questions of propriety.