SIT detains watchman in Amaravati fire probe

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing a series of fire accidents in Amaravati, have taken a 50-year-old watchman into custody for his alleged role in one of the incidents.

The move comes after two back-to-back fire mishaps at construction sites in the capital region, which raised concerns over safety. The State government recently constituted the SIT to investigate the incidents.

The SIT is headed by Guntur Additional Superintendent of Police Ravikumar, with Thullur DSP Murali Krishna, inspectors and sub-inspectors assisting in the probe.

According to sources, the detained watchman, identified as Ramu, is suspected to have triggered one of the fires. Investigators said he allegedly set fire to pipes on March 23, leading to the blaze. He was shifted to Thullur police station for questioning.

Guntur SP Vakul Jindal also interrogated the accused as part of the ongoing investigation. Police recreated the crime scene to understand the sequence of events and gather evidence.