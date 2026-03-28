Andhra ministers visit bus mishap survivors, assure them help

ONGOLE: State Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar visited survivors of the Markapuram bus accident at Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH) on Friday. Doctors reported that all injured passengers are stable and receiving treatment.

The ministers met patients, assured them of government support, and conveyed condolences to the families of the 14 deceased. Dr Swamy described the incident as “very unfortunate,” noting that 28 others were seriously injured. He said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is monitoring relief efforts and has ordered a probe, promising strict action against those responsible.

The state government announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for each deceased’s family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The Union Government also declared Rs 2 lakh for the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Local leaders, including Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao, SN Padu MLA BN Vijay Kumar, Kandukuru MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, OUDA Chairman Shaik Riyaz, and district officials, accompanied the ministers.

Meanwhile, post-mortems were completed at Markapuram GGH, with DNA samples sent for forensic analysis before handing over remains to families.

Police registered a case under Section 304(A) against bus driver P Yuvaraju and travel agency owner Harikrishna. The investigation is ongoing.