Identification of all 14 victims in Markapuram bus accident completed

ONGOLE: District authorities will begin handing over the mortal remains of all 14 victims of the Markapuram bus accident from Saturday, after DNA test results were received from the forensic lab and identity confirmation through matching with relatives was completed by Friday night.

District authorities are going to make arrangements for sending the mortal remains to their respective places in ambulance vehicles with necessary escorts. Out of 14, some are from Kanigiri and Kandukuru areas of the combined Prakasam district and some of them belong to the Buchhi area of SPSR Nellore district.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav conducted a special video conference meeting with all the medical and Health department officials and Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu on Friday night and inquired about the progress of the process of identification of the mortal remains of all 14 deceased persons through DNA tests and matching tests with their blood relatives' samples.

Authorities informed that a team from the state Forensic Lab with the support of the Ongole-GGH Forensic wing conducted blood samples collection process in Ongole GGH from all 22 siblings and parents of the 14 deceased persons and also completed the matching of the DNA test results of the 14 deceased persons and identified them as per the details furnished through their ID cards. Among the 14, One Father and a baby boy (6 months old), the team conducted sample tests on the parents of the Father and baby boy's mother for correct identification and the authorities took utmost care while conducting the entire process assuring efficacy and accuracy.

On the other hand, the authorities informed that 16 injured persons in Ongole GGH, 12 in Markapuram GGH and 1- person in a private corporate hospital undergoing treatment and 3 of them were already discharged from Ongole GGH. Doctors performed leg- surgeries for two patients in Ongole GGH on Friday and the health condition of all the victims is said to be stable and they are recovering well. Hospital authorities will discharge them based on the medical officers assessment on their recovery status.

Director of Public Health Dr Padmavathi, Prakasam DMHO Dr Venkateswarlu, Markapuram DMHO Dr Vanisri and others attended.