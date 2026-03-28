Six more arrested over suspected terror module link in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Police have arrested six more accused from different parts of the country for their links with the suspected terror module in Vijayawada. The accused were produced in a local court, which remanded five of them to judicial custody till April 6, while one minor was presented before the Juvenile Court.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lucky Ahmad from Delhi (A7), Zeeshan from Rajasthan (A9), Meera Asif Ali from West Bengal (A10), Shahrukh Khan from Maharashtra (A12), and Sheikh Faizer Rehman from Maharashtra (A13).

The five accused were later shifted to Rajahmundry Central Prison aimd tight security. Police said the arrests were made following sustained interrogation and analysis of digital evidence, which reportedly revealed links between the accused and suspected terror networks.

The case involves alleged online radicalisation, suspicious financial transactions, and communication with individuals having extremist links. Investigators are also examining the role of encrypted messaging platforms and social media in facilitating coordination among the accused.

The case first came to light after intelligence agencies flagged suspicious activities, prompting local police and Central agencies to launch a coordinated probe. More arrests are likely as the probe continues. Intelligence security agencies are also working to identify possible sleeper cells.