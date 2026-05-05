CPI demands probe into tendering process of Mangampet barytes mines

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State Secretary G Eswarayya has demanded a comprehensive probe into the tender process of Mangampet barytes mines in Tirupati district, alleging irregularities and lack of transparency in export contracts.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday, he accused the Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corporation (APMDC) of misleading workers by projecting the mine’s lifespan as only one to two years, while simultaneously deputing government employees to quarries that have yet to commence operations without any financial assurance.

Eswarayya charged that 60 lakh tonnes of barytes deposits were allotted to a single company at reduced rates, sidelining other exporters, and questioned how many crores had changed hands in the process.

He demanded that the government safeguard APMDC from vested interests and order a full investigation into the tender allocations.

Turning to Anakapalli district, he highlighted ongoing protests near Brandix company, where local residents and handloom workers have sought compensation and environmental safeguards. He criticised the authorities for ignoring assurances given by political leaders and proceeding with construction using heavy machinery, urging immediate justice for affected families.

On national issues, Eswarayya condemned the Centre’s decision to hike commercial gas cylinder prices by Rs 993 soon after elections, warning that small traders and tiffin centres face closure.

The CPI state secretary has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of opportunistic politics and demanded the withdrawal of the hike of LPG cylinders.