CEC visits Kanipakam, Srikalahasti temples with family, offers prayers

TIRUPATI: Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar, along with his wife, offered prayers at the Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam on Sunday as part of his two-day visit to Tirupati and Chittoor districts.

Temple officials accorded him a warm welcome and made special arrangements for darshan. After offering prayers to Lord Vinayaka, Vedic scholars rendered blessings and temple authorities presented teertha prasadam to the CEC. Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav was also present.

Earlier, Gyanesh Kumar arrived at the Kanipakam guest house, where Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar, Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi, Tirupati Joint Collector R Govindarao, temple Executive Officer Penchala Kishore, Chittoor RDO Srinivasulu and Srikalahasti RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy welcomed him.