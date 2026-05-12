Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu backs PM Modi's appeal to strengthen forex reserves

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu strongly backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to strengthen forex reserves.

Speaking at the CII Annual Business Summit in Delhi on Monday, Naidu supported Modi’s call to strengthen India’s foreign exchange reserves and urged everyone to follow it as a mission.

He said the current geopolitical situation is a reminder for the country to focus on self-reliance and resource conservation. Referring to the national mission outlined by the Prime Minister in Hyderabad on Sunday, the Chief Minister highlighted several key measures suggested to tackle emerging global challenges.

Resharing Modi’s appeal, he said the Prime Minister had called for postponing gold purchases, promoting energy conservation, encouraging the use of public transport, adopting a work-from-home culture, reducing fertiliser consumption, and moving towards natural farming. Naidu stressed that these measures are essential in the present global scenario marked by fuel and energy crises caused by international conflicts.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister in the late 1990s, Naidu said he had introduced power sector reforms between 1998 and 1999 and achieved significant results in electricity generation and supply. However, he noted that the reforms were politically costly and contributed to his electoral defeat in 2004, as people at the time did not fully accept the changes.

Emphasising energy security, Naidu urged industries to generate their own power within factory premises.