New CDS Raja Subramani continues PhD journey even as he takes charge of top military role

VISAKHAPATNAM: The pursuit of knowledge has no finish line, says an old adage. For Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani (retd.), recently appointed as India’s new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), this is not merely a proverb but a practised reality.

Even as he prepares to shoulder one of the nation’s most formidable military responsibilities, the decorated officer continues on the disciplined path of a student, advancing his doctoral research at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam.

Enrolled in the university’s Trans-Disciplinary Research Hub (TDR Hub) in 2023, the newly appointed CDS is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the Department of Commerce and Management Studies under the supervision of Professor Jaladi Ravi.

University officials described him as approachable and deeply interested in learning despite his seniority and achievements.

“Despite his stature and achievements, he engages with research with sincerity and curiosity. He comes across as someone who genuinely values learning,” officials maintained.

Born on July 21, 1965, Lieutenant General Raja Subramani, who is an alumnus of the 67th course of the National

Defence Academy and the 77th course of the Indian Military Academy, has pursued higher studies throughout his career.

Raja Subramani held many command assignments

He attended the Joint Services Command and Staff College and the National Defence College, later earning a Master of Arts degree from the University of London after studying at King’s College London. He also holds an M.Phil. in Defence Studies from the University of Madras.

He was commissioned into the 8th Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles on December 14, 1985. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has held a wide range of command, staff and instructional assignments across different operational environments.