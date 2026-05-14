CM Naidu, Dy CM Pawan reduce convoy size by half

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation and reduced usage of petroleum products, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has decided to cut down the number of vehicles in his convoy. The Chief Minister has directed officials to reduce the convoy size by 50% during his district tours. His decision was conveyed during a meeting with the DGP and the Intelligence Chief.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Union of Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar have followed suit. They have also decided to reduce the number of protocol officials and personal vehicles during their official visits.

Naidu instructed his Cabinet colleagues and VIPs to minimise the use of vehicles during official visits. He emphasised that 50% reduction in convoy vehicles should be implemented at all levels of the administration. Stressing the importance of responsible fuel usage, he said, “Everyone should take decisions keeping the country’s interests in mind.”