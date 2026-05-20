AP Dy CM orders transparent survey to identify infrastructure gaps in villages

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday directed officials to conduct a transparent and comprehensive field-level survey in villages to identify infrastructure gaps and strengthen rural development across the state.

Chairing a review meeting with senior Panchayat Raj and Rural Development officials at the camp office, the Deputy Chief Minister said the survey should document existing amenities, pending requirements, panchayat lands, poramboke lands, grazing fields and cremation grounds in all villages. He said the data would help protect village assets and create sustainable revenue sources for gram panchayats.

Reviewing the progress of Palle Panduga 1, 2 programmes, Pawan Kalyan said the government had completed 4,000 kilometres of roads in the first phase, while 3,580 kilometres were laid in the second phase against the target of 2,750 kilometres. He added that more than 37,000 Gokulams, over 15,000 livestock water troughs and nearly 1.07 lakh farm ponds had been completed under the initiative.

He stressed the need to expand the Magic Drain system to more villages, including remote tribal regions, to address sanitation and wastewater issues permanently. He instructed officials to ensure scientific planning by consulting engineers and public health experts.

He further instructed district collectors to sanction employment guarantee scheme funds strictly within approved budget limits and to undertake only authorised works under the guidelines. Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande and Commissioner Krishna Teja attended the meeting.