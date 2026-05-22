GVMC chief directs sterilisation of 100 dogs daily at ABC centre

VISAKHAPATNAM: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner Ketan Garg on Thursday directed officials to conduct sterilisation operations for around 100 dogs daily within GVMC limits.
The Commissioner issued the instructions during an inspection of the A.B.C. (Animal Birth Control) Centre at Arilova in the East Zone. GVMC Chief Medical Officer Dr E.N.V. Naresh Kumar and City Veterinary Officer Dr Kiran Kumar accompanied him during the visit.
Ketan Garg inspected the dogs housed in wall-mounted kennels and examined the box kennels being prepared at the centre. He also visited the operation theatre, reviewed the surgeries being conducted on dogs, and enquired about the number of daily operations and doctors involved in the procedures.
The Commissioner observed the surgeries through CCTV cameras installed at the centre.
Officials informed him that around 65 to 70 dog sterilisation surgeries are currently being conducted every day at the four A.B.C. centres located at Anakapalli, Arilova, Narava and Kapuluppada.
The Commissioner directed the City Veterinary Officer to increase the number of operations to 100 per day.
When asked about the duration for which captured dogs are kept at the centres, Dr Kiran Kumar said the animals are observed for one day after capture and sterilisation is performed if they are found healthy.
After surgery, a notch is made on the left ear for identification and the dogs are kept for three to four days while being fed twice daily.
Following anti-rabies vaccination, the dogs are released back into the same areas from where they were captured.
The Commissioner instructed officials to conduct site inspections and prepare proposals to increase operations at the Arilova and Narava centres. He also directed officials to install CCTV cameras at every centre and connect them to the City Operations Centre at GVMC.
Ketan Garg further instructed officials to capture stray cattle roaming on roads and ensure that they are provided with food and water.
He said cattle owners should be penalised as per rules before the animals are handed back to them.
He also directed Dr Naresh Kumar to inspect sites for establishing cattle shelters and coordinate with Jain community organisations willing to support the maintenance of such shelters.