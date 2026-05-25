Tension in Eguva Simbi village over AP's temporary police outpost near Kotia

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Mild tension prevailed at Eguva Simbi village in the disputed Kotia region on Sunday after Odisha officials objected to and removed a temporary police outpost set up by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The Andhra Pradesh Police had established the outpost on Saturday following recent confrontations between tribals and Odisha officials in the disputed Kotia villages.

On Sunday, a team of Odisha officials led by a special officer of additional judicial magistrate rank visited the village and removed the temporary tents erected by the Parvathipuram-Manyam police. The officials later returned to Kotia after warning Andhra Pradesh police personnel against setting up the out-post again.

Following the incident, the Parvathipuram-Manyam district administration deployed additional police personnel at Eguva Simbi village to provide security to residents and boost the confidence of the out-post staff. The situation remains tense in the disputed Kotia villages amid continuing friction between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha officials over the police out-post. Speaking to TNIE, Kotia Circle Inspector Kranthi Kumar said residents of Eguva Simbi had been facing harassment from Odisha officials for the past few days, prompting the establishment of the out-post on the directions of higher authorities.

“Odisha officials asked us to remove the out-post, but we told them we have the right to establish it as per the Supreme Court verdict on the disputed Kotia villages,” he said.

The CI clarified that the temporary tents were later shifted from the roadside to a nearby house to avoid inconvenience to commuters. “We will continue the police out-post in accordance with court orders despite objections from Odisha officials,” he added.