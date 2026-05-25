Trump's new immigration policy makes American dream harder for Telugu immigrants

VISAKHAPATNAM: For years, the “American Dream” drew thousands of Telugu-speaking students and technology professionals to the United States with the promise that talent, hard work and perseverance would eventually be rewarded with stability and a place to belong. But the new immigration policy unveiled by the Donald Trump administration has now left many staring at an uncertain future, as fears grow that the lives they carefully built in America could suddenly be placed on hold by a system becoming increasingly difficult to navigate.

Under the new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy, most green card applicants must now leave the US and complete consular processing abroad, restricting the long-used Adjustment of Status pathway. The move has raised concern particularly among Telugu-speaking communities, whose population in the US has grown from 3.2 lakh in 2016 to 12.3 lakh in 2024.

12.5% Indian students in US from AP, TG: Report

According to the Student Indian Mobility Report 2024, students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana account for nearly 12.5% of Indian students in the US.

Many among them are already navigating an increasingly difficult immigration landscape marked by H-1B visa uncertainties, layoffs and decades-long green card backlogs for Indian nationals.

“The DHS is specifically targeting NRIs,” said Sampath, a PhD scholar in the United States, adding, “Usually NRIs who file for green cards are already well-settled. With no guarantee of success, companies may eventually become reluctant to continue sponsorships, and that could create a chain reaction affecting even students pursuing higher education in the US.”