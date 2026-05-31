Mega DSC conducted transparently: Education Secretary

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Government has strongly refuted the baseless, politically motivated and misleading allegations being propagated regarding Mega DSC-2025.

Addressing the media on Saturday, Education Secretary Kona Sasidhar categorically stated that every stage of the Mega DSC recruitment process was conducted transparently, fairly, and strictly in accordance with the notified rules, government orders, and legal provisions.

He said the allegations being circulated through certain newspapers, YouTube channels and social media platforms have no factual basis and are aimed solely at creating confusion among youth and tarnishing one of the most successful recruitment drives in the state’s history. Sasidhar said Mega DSC-2025 was conducted nearly seven years after the previous DSC held in 2018.

A total of 16,347 teacher posts were notified, and around 3.36 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment process.

Sasidhar stated that Mega DSC-2025 was conducted strictly in accordance with reservation rosters, notified recruitment rules and government orders. Despite numerous legal challenges, no court granted a stay against the examination process. There is no judicial finding anywhere that the Mega DSC process violated court orders or recruitment norms.

Despite facing 226 legal challenges during the course of recruitment and a total of 241 court cases overall, including one before the Supreme Court, the government successfully defended the process and completed the recruitment exercise in a record 145-148 days without any judicial interruption.

He noted that 15,941 appointment orders were ultimately issued to deserving candidates after completion of all stages of examination, verification and selection.