Andhra youth accused in chainsaw attack on schoolgirls shot at while resisting arrest

Police on Sunday shot and arrested the man accused of attacking two girl students with a chainsaw inside a classroom in Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur, after he allegedly attempted to assault the personnel who went to apprehend him, sources said.

The man, identified as Hemant, allegedly attacked the two class 10 students at a government school in Raptadu on October 31. On Sunday, police opened fire after he allegedly attacked them when they attempted to nab him in a forest area, police sources said.

According to sources, special police teams of Anantapur district rushed to the Atmakur forest area following information that Hemant was hiding there. When the personnel attempted to take him into custody, he allegedly attacked them, prompting the police to open six rounds of fire.

"Police opened fire on Hemant, the accused in the Raptadu schoolgirls attack, after he reportedly attacked personnel who went to apprehend him in the Atmakur forest area on Sunday," the sources told PTI.

Hemant sustained serious injuries in the firing and was shifted to the District Government General Hospital in Anantapur for treatment, sources said.

There were also reports that the accused had injured the Raptadu Circle Inspector during the incident, though this could not be independently confirmed immediately.

One of the two girls attacked by him has suffered critical injuries, including losing her right hand, deep wounds and multiple fractures, while the other sustained injuries while attempting to protect her classmate.

The critically injured girl was initially treated at Anantapur Government General Hospital before being shifted to a private hospital in Bengaluru through a green corridor for advanced treatment, where her condition was reported to be stable.