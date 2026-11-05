ITI students must give importance to millets in daily diet, says Government ITI, Vijayawada Principal

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week organised by the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation, a programme on promoting healthy food habits with millets was held at Government Industrial Training Institute, Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The programme was held on the theme “Let us promote healthy food habits with millets” as part of the fourth-day activities of the week. Speaking on the occasion, Government ITI, Vijayawada Principal M Kanaka Rao said millets should be given due importance in today’s modern food habits and nutritious traditional food items should be included in daily meals.

Healthy food habits contribute not only to personal health but also to environment protection, he said.

An awareness programme on millet food was organised for students and staff. It was explained that millet cultivation is environment-friendly, can be grown with less water consumption, and is beneficial to both farmers and consumers.

Awareness was also created on promoting locally available nutritious food, preventing food waste and developing healthy food habits.

The programme aimed at encouraging students and staff to adopt traditional, nutritious and sustainable food practices in daily life, and to understand the link between food choices, health and environment conservation.