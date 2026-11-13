Andhra Pradesh secures Rs 1.41 lakh crore investments at CII partnership summit, 10,919 jobs expected

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh signed 12 agreements involving proposed investments of Rs 1,41,585 crore, with the potential to generate 10,919 jobs, on the second day of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Major companies, including JSW, Indian Oil Corporation, GreenGen Renewable Energy, AirTrunk-JCK Infra, Dixon Technologies and Kakinada Seaports, signed agreements in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

A major share of the proposed investment is from AirTrunk India-JCK Infra, which signed an agreement with the IT Department to establish data centre campuses and 1,400 MW telecom centres. The company proposed an investment of Rs 1,03,018 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 3,120.

Jindal Group proposed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore for mining operations at Kandukur in Prakasam district, expected to generate 2,500 jobs. Indian Oil Corporation and GreenGen Renewable Energy proposed investments of Rs 6,600 crore and Rs 8,000 crore, respectively, in the renewable energy sector.