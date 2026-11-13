Andhra Pradesh secures Rs 1.41 lakh crore investments at CII partnership summit, 10,919 jobs expected

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh signed 12 agreements involving proposed investments of Rs 1,41,585 crore, with the potential to generate 10,919 jobs, on the second day of the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
Major companies, including JSW, Indian Oil Corporation, GreenGen Renewable Energy, AirTrunk-JCK Infra, Dixon Technologies and Kakinada Seaports, signed agreements in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
A major share of the proposed investment is from AirTrunk India-JCK Infra, which signed an agreement with the IT Department to establish data centre campuses and 1,400 MW telecom centres. The company proposed an investment of Rs 1,03,018 crore, with an estimated employment potential of 3,120.
Jindal Group proposed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore for mining operations at Kandukur in Prakasam district, expected to generate 2,500 jobs. Indian Oil Corporation and GreenGen Renewable Energy proposed investments of Rs 6,600 crore and Rs 8,000 crore, respectively, in the renewable energy sector.
Other agreements included Rs 6,452 crore by Kakinada Seaport Limited for a mechanised berth, regasification plant and shipbuilding and repair complex at Kakinada Port, and Rs 700 crore by Dixon Technologies, expected to create 2,300 jobs.
Agnikul Cosmos proposed Rs 510 crore for an orbital data centre and rocket factory in Tirupati, while Hathor Rocket proposed Rs 250 crore in aerospace and defence.
Separately, ITC and Hero MotoCorp joined the State's P4 programme. Hero MotoCorp will provide Rs 32.48 crore in scholarships to 1,120 IIIT students, while ITC will support 25,000 Bangaru Kutumbams in 100 villages.
The Chief Minister urged investors to focus on grounding projects and assured government support. He thanked both companies for supporting the P4 initiative.