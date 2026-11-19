VISAKHAPATNAM: Cyclonic storm Akvan over the west-central Bay of Bengal is moving towards the North Andhra coast and is likely to weaken before crossing the coast near Srikakulam in the early hours of Friday, according to an update issued by the State Emergency Operations Centre of the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) Department on Wednesday.

The update, issued at 7.30 pm, stated that the system was centred about 570 km from Visakhapatnam at 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday and had gained some speed over the previous few hours. The latest forecast indicated that it was likely to weaken before crossing the coast as a deep depression or cyclone with moderate wind speed.

The projected track has shifted north compared with the previous day’s forecast. North Andhra is now expected to bear the main impact, while the impact on Central and South Andhra is likely to be lower.

Moderate rain is expected over most parts of the State on Wednesday night, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in the North Coastal districts. On Thursday, moderate rain is likely, with heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in North Andhra. No significant rainfall is expected over most parts of the State on Friday after the system crosses the coast.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Managing Director and RTGS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Prakhar Jain said five NDRF teams and one SDRF team had been kept ready, along with local fire services teams.

Three NDRF teams have been deployed at Srikakulam, Tekkali and Palasa, while one SDRF team is stationed in Vizianagaram and two NDRF teams at Salur and Seethampeta. Authorities advised residents of five districts and the Godavari region to remain alert for 48 hours.