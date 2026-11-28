VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded the highest prevalence of anaemia in the country among children aged 12 to 59 months and women aged 60 years and above, according to the Survey for Assessment of Markers of Population Health, Activity, Diet and Anthropometry (SAMPADA) conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) during 2023-25.

The survey found that 57.5% of children aged 12 to 59 months in AP were anaemic, compared with the average of 41.8%.The situation was worse among elderly women, with 81.7% of those aged 60 years and above affected by anaemia, compared with the average of 55.7%.

As many as 68.5% of non-pregnant, non-lactating women aged 15 to 49 years in the State were anaemic, against the national average of 55.9%. Among adult women aged 20 to 59 years, the figure was 68.2%, compared with 54.8% nationally.

Among adolescent girls aged 10 to 19 years, 51.9% were anaemic, higher than the average of 46.3%. Anaemia affected 26.9% of adolescent boys aged 10 to 19 years in AP, against the national average of 22.8%. Among adult men aged 20 to 59 years, the State recorded 21.3%, slightly below the national average of 22%. However, among men aged 60 years and above, the prevalence was 62.5%, higher than the average of 44.7%.

Iron deficiency stood at 23% among children aged 12-59 months, 18% among those aged 5-9, 36% among adolescent girls and 34% among reproductive-age women. Anaemia remained below 2%. Covering over two lakh people across 183 districts in 35 States & UTs, survey analysed 1.7 lakh blood samples.