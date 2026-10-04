NDA to stick to 34% BC quota in local AP body polls.

VIJAYAWADA: The NDA comprising the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena is learnt to have decided to provide 34% reservations to Backward Classes (BCs) in the upcoming local bodies elections.

With the AP High Court dismissing the orders issued by the State government to extend 34% reservations to BCs in the local bodies polls, the government, which on one hand knocked the doors of the Apex Court challenging the verdict of the High Court, also took a decision to provide 34% reservations to BCs on behalf of the NDA in the State.

According to reliable sources, the NDA took a decision in principle to accord 34% reservations to BCs irrespective of whether the Supreme Court defends the decision of the government or not.

“As promised earlier, we are committed to give 34% reservations to BCs in the local bodies. Accordingly, the coalition government issued orders to legalise the reservations. But the opposition YSRCP approached the High Court challenging the orders. For now, the High Court dismissed the government orders. However, we will provide 34% reservations to BCs,” a senior leader of the TDP told TNIE.