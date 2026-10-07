Andhra: Massive fire breaks out at Berry Alloys Ltd, two workers injured

VIZIANAGARAM: A major fire erupted at the Berry Alloys Limited at the APIIC Growth Centre near Bobbili in the district on Tuesday.

Two migrant workers hailing from Bihar sustained injuries in the incident. The blaze spread rapidly through the combustible storage units, prompting on-duty workers and security personnel to run for safety.

Based on local’s information, multiple fire tenders from Bobbili, Salur, Gajapatinagaram and Parvathipuram rushed to the spot and launched operations to bring the inferno under control and evacuate those inside.

The injured workers have been shifted to a private hospital in Bobbili. The residents of Bobbili panicked over the mishap. Bobbili MLA RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Nayana) inspected the site and inquired about the mishap. The tragedy has sparked severe unrest and grief among the workers, who pointed to recurrent industrial disasters at the same manufacturing unit due to a lack of safety protocols.

Just a month ago, a similar fire ripped through the unit, severely injuring two workers. One succumbed to burn injuries.

The workers have alleged gross negligence on the part of the management, stating that lack of standard fire safety protocols and protective gear is causing recurrent blazes, putting employees’ lives at severe risk.