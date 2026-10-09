Rs 2,370-crore plan to quench Andhra's Rayachoti constituency thirst

KADAPA: The alliance government has been taking steps to provide drinking water in the Rayachoti Assembly constituency under the Jal Jeevan Mission with Rs 2,370 crore and the revival of 49 stalled drinking water schemes at a cost of Rs 28.78 crore.

The two initiatives are expected to provide tap water to every household while creating sustainable infrastructure to meet the needs of future generations.

Rayachoti segment has been given priority in the Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project for the western Chittoor region under Jal Jeevan Mission. Phase-I will provide drinking water to 887 habitations across six mandals.

The project would meet water requirements of over 2.24 lakh people by 2027 and 2.64 lakh by 2057, benefiting 37,781 households.

Water will be drawn from the Veligallu reservoir at 0.327 TMC and treated at a 26 MLD water treatment plant. Of the 563 structures planned, 33 have been completed, and 193 are in progress. Of the 4,05,110 metres of approved pipeline, 2,66,508 metres have been procured and 1,56,726 metres laid so far.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, 49 IMIS drinking water schemes in 34 villages of the constituency are being revived at an estimated cost of Rs 28.78 crore, benefiting 499 habitations.

Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy said providing a permanent solution to drinking water problems in Rayachoti was one of his priorities.

He said the initiatives would mark a significant milestone in resolving the constituency’s long-standing drinking water problems.