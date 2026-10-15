Andhra Pradesh: 90 red sanders logs seized in Kadapa

KADAPA: In two separate major joint operations across forest and police jurisdictions in Kadapa on Wednesday, enforcement teams thwarted smuggling networks, apprehending 12 operatives, including specialised woodcutters from Tamil Nadu, and seizing 90 red sanders logs valued at over Rs 1.35 crore along with six vehicles.

In the first operation, police intercepted three suspicious vehicles near Akula Narayanapalle village in SA Kasinayana mandal around 6 am. The suspects allegedly attacked the police team with axes and stones while attempting to escape. Police arrested eight people, while others fled. Officials seized 70 red sanders logs weighing 1.984 tonnes, an Eicher container, a Force Toofan vehicle and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire. The container carried 643 cartons of coffee powder to conceal the timber. The seized property was valued at Rs 1,30,34,400.

In a separate operation around 3 am, forest officials caught four Tamil Nadu natives loading 20 logs weighing 390 kg into three vehicles in the Kadapa Forest Range. The four are being produced before the Special Court for Red Sanders Cases in Tirupati.