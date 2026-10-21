AP local polls: SC directs SEC to examine YSRCP, others’ complaints of being prevented from filing nominations

MUMBAI: In Andhra Pradesh local body elections matter, the Supreme Court's Special vacation bench on Wednesday has asked the AP election body to consider the complaints of YSRCP and other candidates over being prevented from filing nomination papers.

The top court's Special Vacation bench, headed by Justice Joymalya Bagchi and also comprising Justice V Mohana passed the interim direction on a plea filed by YSRCP and other candidates -- who moved the SC -- alleging that they were prevented from filing nomination papers by force and intimidation.

The petitioners said many candidates of YSRCP and other parties could not file nomination papers as they were stopped from entering election offices and nomination papers were not accepted.

Hearing these submissions, the top court asked the AP State Election Commission to consider complaints and take decision as per law to ensure fairness.

The court said election commission is custodian of free and fair elections and must examine allegations of prevention from filing nominations seriously.