Gade Sai Krishna case: CBI to search houses of two accused

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into the disappearance, and alleged custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna, a resident of Krishna Lanka in Vijayawada, by seeking permission to search the houses of two accused in the case.

CBI officials filed a petition in the court seeking warrants to conduct searches at the houses of Suresh, listed as A4, and Venkataraju, A7. After hearing the petition, the court on Friday granted permission to the investigating agency to carry out searches.

Meanwhile, a CBI team arrived in Vijayawada, and launched a detailed investigation into the case following orders from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The CBI had registered an FIR, and initiated the probe under the supervision of an Additional Superintendent of Police.

The CBI team is camping in Vijayawada as part of the investigation, and is expected to visit the house of Sai Krishna’s mother Vijayalakshmi, to gather information. The team also inspected the Krishna Lanka police station to probe the circumstances surrounding Sai Krishna’s death in custody.

The CBI is likely to reconstruct the scene to establish the sequence of events leading to Sai Krishna’s death.

The CBI searches at the houses of the two accused are expected to form part of the evidence-gathering process in the Sai Krishna death case.