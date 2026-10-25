Andhra on alert as depression over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm

Andhra Pradesh was put on alert on Sunday as a depression over the Bay of Bengal is forecast to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 27 and approach the state’s coast the following day, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) said.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged people to remain vigilant as the system strengthens over the coming days.

“The depression over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify further in the coming days. People should remain extremely alert,” Jain said in an official release.

At 5.30 am on Sunday, the depression was moving southeastwards at 5 kmph and lay over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It was located about 440 km north-northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 880 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and 980 km east-southeast of Kakinada. It was also 1,080 km east-southeast of Machilipatnam and 1,150 km east of Bapatla.