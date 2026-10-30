36,351 police personnel deployed for AP civic polls

VIJAYAWADA: The APSEC has put in place elaborate security arrangements for polling in municipalities and nagar panchayats scheduled for November 1. A total of 36,351 police personnel were deployed across the State to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections.

The security arrangements include police deployment at polling stations, continuous surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras, and video recording to prevent electoral malpractice and untoward incidents.

Of the total force deployed, 32,276 personnel are drawn from district police units, while 2,730 belong to the Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) and another 1,345 have been mobilised from other departments.

The deployment comprises 34 Superintendents of Police, 52 Additional SPs, 152 Deputy Superintendents of Police, 662 Inspectors and Reserve Inspectors, 1,564 Sub-Inspectors and Reserve Sub-Inspectors, and 2,111 Assistant Sub-Inspectors and their Armed Reserve counterparts. The force also includes 4,505 head constables, 17,017 police constables and 6,179 Home Guards.

For operational duties, 1,543 route mobile teams with 3,103 personnel and 481 striking-force teams with 1,479 personnel have been constituted. Another 1,394 personnel will serve in 347 special striking-force teams. Flying squads, static surveillance teams and check-posts have also been assigned personnel.