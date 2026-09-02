Fitness, alertness crucial for effective policing: AP DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta stated that physical fitness and mental alertness are crucial for effective policing and urged the police personnel to make sports and fitness an integral part of their professional lives.

Gupta inaugurated the AP State Police Sports and Games Meet-2026 at the APSP 6th Battalion grounds in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The State-level police sports meet is being organised for the first time by the Andhra Pradesh police department, he said.

The DGP said police personnel work for long hours, take quick decisions in challenging situations, withstand pressure and perform their duties as teams. Sports help strengthen the physical and mental capabilities required to effectively handle such demanding responsibilities, he said.

The inaugural ceremony was marked by the release of white pigeons and balloons, following which Gupta formally declared the State-level sports meet open. As many as 1,900 sportspersons from different police ranges and units across Andhra Pradesh are participating in the competitions. Another 450 officials, coaches, technical officials, team managers and support staff are associated with the event.