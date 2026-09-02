Fitness, alertness crucial for effective policing: AP DGP

VIJAYAWADA: Director general of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta stated that physical fitness and mental alertness are crucial for effective policing and urged the police personnel to make sports and fitness an integral part of their professional lives.
Gupta inaugurated the AP State Police Sports and Games Meet-2026 at the APSP 6th Battalion grounds in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. The State-level police sports meet is being organised for the first time by the Andhra Pradesh police department, he said.
The DGP said police personnel work for long hours, take quick decisions in challenging situations, withstand pressure and perform their duties as teams. Sports help strengthen the physical and mental capabilities required to effectively handle such demanding responsibilities, he said.
The inaugural ceremony was marked by the release of white pigeons and balloons, following which Gupta formally declared the State-level sports meet open. As many as 1,900 sportspersons from different police ranges and units across Andhra Pradesh are participating in the competitions. Another 450 officials, coaches, technical officials, team managers and support staff are associated with the event.
Gupta received the ceremonial salute from the 16 participating teams and described the organisation of the first large-scale State-level police sports meet as a significant milestone for the department. He called upon the participants to accept victory with humility and turn defeat into a source of determination.
“Though you are participating as sportspersons, you are police personnel first,” Gupta said, stressing that their conduct both on and off the field should reflect the discipline, dignity and professionalism of the police department.
The DGP said achievements by police sportspersons at State, national and international levels would inspire the entire police force. He further urged every police officer and personnel to give priority to physical fitness and make sports part of their daily routine. He also appreciated the police sports wing and organising teams for conducting the inaugural State-level meet in a prestigious manner.
The four-day sporting event will continue from September 1 to 4, with competitions being conducted at the sports grounds of VIT-AP University and Acharya Nagarjuna University.
Gupta called upon the participants to compete with confidence, play with discipline, accept victory humbly and face defeat with determination.