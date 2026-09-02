TDP questions former Andhra CM Jagan's claim over Veligonda project

VIJAYAWADA: AP Agriculture Mission Vice Chairman and TDP spokesperson Marreddy Srinivasa Reddy accused YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of claiming credit for the Veligonda project without any basis.

Addressing the media at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Marreddy stated that Jagan’s contribution to the monumental project is practically invisible. He added that the Opposition leader’s ongoing desperation to steal credit is an insult to the people of the drought-prone Prakasam, Nellore, and Kadapa districts, who have waited decades for this water.

Tracing the project’s roots, he recalled that NT Rama Rao first laid the foundation in 1984 with a Rs 684 crore estimate to bring Srisailam waters to the region. Following minor progressions by subsequent governments, it was N Chandrababu Naidu who officially drove the project forward by laying the foundation stone on March 5, 1996.