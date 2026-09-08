Aqua ryots threaten crop holiday across Andhra Pradesh over rising costs

AMALAPURAM: The Andhra Pradesh State Aqua Farmers’ Association has warned that aqua farmers across the State will observe a crop holiday if the government fails to resolve their long-standing problems by September 30.

The association announced the decision at a meeting held in Amalapuram of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday.

The State Aqua Farmers’ Association and the Konaseema Aqua Farmers’ Association jointly organised the meeting, titled ‘Aqua farmers’ struggle for livelihood’, which was attended by farmers from several districts. Before the meeting, the farmers took out a rally from Peruru Y-Junction to the Kshatriya Marriage Function Hall.

Association State chairman G Gandhi Bhagavan Raju, who presided over the meeting, said farmers were being pushed into a severe financial crisis due to the steep rise in shrimp feed prices, medicines and other operational costs.

He said the association had resolved to observe a crop holiday from April to June if the government failed to address their concerns. The decision was taken in view of the rising cost of feed and other inputs, coupled with a sharp fall in shrimp prices, he said.

The association demanded that the Centre announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for shrimp to protect farmers from volatile market prices. Bhagavan Raju said farmers were suffering heavy losses due to declining shrimp prices and the supply of poor-quality seed.

He urged the government to intervene immediately to bring down cultivation costs and direct aqua feed companies to reduce their prices.

The association also sought the early filling of vacancies for Vice-Chancellor, Dean and other posts at Andhra Pradesh State Fisheries University.