Publish electoral rolls of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies in AP: State Election Commission

VIJAYAWADA: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification on Monday directing all Mandal Parishad Development Officers to prepare and publish the Photo Electoral Rolls of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies.

Similarly, all the Chief Executive Officers of the Zilla Praja Parishads have been directed to prepare and publish the Photo Electoral Rolls of Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies.

The Gram Panchayat Photo Electoral Rolls already published earlier by the District Panchayat Officers have to be adopted for preparation and publication of the Electoral Rolls of the MPTCs and ZPTCs. The Publication is scheduled for September 11.

The five-year term of the Mandal Praja Parishads and Zilla Praja Parishads is due to expire on September 23 and 24, and the 2nd elections to the posts will be conducted shortly. It may be noted that political parties are gearing up for polls.