Scrap auto-renewal of liquor licences: YSRCP

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP spokesperson Putta Siva Shankar demanded that the TDP-led coalition government scrap the proposed auto-renewal of liquor shop licences and conduct a fresh lottery, warning that otherwise the State exchequer could lose around Rs 3,000 crore.

Speaking at the YSRCP central office at Tadepalli on Saturday, he alleged that liquor trade across the State has fallen into the hands of syndicates, with belt shops and permit rooms operating unchecked. Liquor is being sold above MRP at several places, but enforcement remains ineffective, he said.

He said that when licences for 3,740 liquor shops were allotted through lottery in 2024, 89,582 applications were received and the government earned about Rs 1,800 crore through non-refundable application fees alone. With the two-year licence period nearing completion, a fresh lottery could generate substantial revenue for the government.

Instead, auto-renewal would benefit the existing liquor syndicates and deprive the exchequer of nearly Rs 3,000 crore, he alleged.

Siva Shankar demanded that the government disclose how many cases were booked for MRP violations, the penalties collected and licences cancelled. He also sought details of action against illegal liquor sales and rewards paid to informants.

He said the previous YS Jagan government ran liquor outlets directly under government control and ensured that revenue went to the exchequer.YSRCP will oppose any move that diverts public revenue to private syndicates, he said.