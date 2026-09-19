Andhra government plans to integrate Sanjeevani with Yoga

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is planning to integrate its ‘Sanjeevani’ healthcare programme with the ‘Yoga at Every Home’ initiative to promote preventive healthcare and healthy lifestyles across the State, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said on Friday.

Speaking at a seminar on the proposed integration of ‘Yoga at Every Home’, Sanjeevani and AYUSH services at the Mantena Satyanarayana Raju Ashram near the Karakatta in Vijayawada, the Minister said the initiative is being taken in accordance with the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He said Sanjeevani would provide people not only with healthcare services but also information on yoga, meditation, pranayama, diet and healthy living. The integration would make it easier to take preventive initiatives, he added.

The Minister said the proposed platform could provide short Telugu videos on lifestyle, diet and preventive measures for conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Information designed for pregnant women and new mothers, besides guidance on stress, sleep and mental and physical well-being, could be made available.

In rural areas, the government plans to connect people with yoga experts through health centres and organise group sessions where yoga, meditation and breathing exercises can be taught directly.

Satya Kumar said AYUSH services would also be integrated with Sanjeevani. Health and Medical Department Secretary G Veerapandian said ‘Yoga at Every Home’ programme was being prepared with objective of making healthy food and lifestyles part of every family’s routine. Greater emphasis on preventive healthcare could reduce the fiscal burden associated with treating diseases, he said.

AYUSH Director Ronanki Gopalakrishna said yoga would play a key role in achieving the government’s objective of building a healthy AP.