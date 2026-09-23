Andhra Pradesh Minister Lokesh sets over 94 per cent victory target for alliance in local body elections

ANANTAPUR: Education and IT Minister and TDP national working president Nara Lokesh on Tuesday called upon party workers to work for the alliance’s victory in more than 94 per cent of seats in the upcoming local body elections and stressed the need for unity among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP.

Addressing a public meeting at Raptadu after unveiling the statues of TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao and former minister Paritala Ravindra, Lokesh said party workers were the TDP’s real strength and urged them to stay connected with people and work without ego.

“We won 94 per cent of the seats in the last general elections. We should work hard to win more than 94 per cent of the seats in the local body elections,” he said.

Lokesh asked the cadre to set aside minor differences and work together for the success of the alliance. He said the TDP-led government had taken up welfare and development programmes despite financial constraints.

Paying tributes to NTR and Paritala Ravindra, Lokesh said NTR had introduced several welfare and development initiatives, while Ravindra had fought for the people and remained committed to his political beliefs. Recalling his association with the Paritala family, Lokesh said his family had maintained a decades-old relationship with them.

He assured party workers who had supported him during his Yuva Galam padayatra that he would continue to stand by them.

Those who worked hard for the party would be recognised and given opportunities, he said, adding that steps had been taken to provide insurance and health support to party workers.