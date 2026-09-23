Krishna waters will bring prosperity to Kuppam: CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the government was committed to making Kuppam constituency green and prosperous by extensively utilising Krishna waters brought through the Kuppam Branch Canal (KBC) of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.
Naidu performed Jala Harathi and unveiled a plaque at Gundisettipalli in Santhipuram mandal after Krishna waters reached the Kuppam Branch Canal. He offered turmeric, vermilion and flowers to the river and performed puja before dedicating the water to the region.
The Chief Minister said the arrival of Krishna waters fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the people of Kuppam and would provide a major boost to irrigation and drinking water security. He said water resources were being given top priority in the development of Kuppam, as assured water availability would strengthen agriculture, industries and the rural economy. Naidu said 133 tanks were filled with Krishna water through the Kuppam Branch Canal last year and the government was now planning to supply water to every feasible minor irrigation tank in the constituency.
The Kuppam Branch Canal starts at 207.800 km point of the Punganur Branch Canal and runs for 131.200 km before terminating at the Parameswaram tank near Kuppam. The canal has three lift points and 48 water outlets, with water being carried through a combination of lift and gravity systems. The canal was originally designed to supply water to 110 minor irrigation tanks in Palamaner and Kuppam constituencies and stabilise an ayacut of 6,300 acres. It has a carrying capacity of 216 cusecs in the initial stretch and 161 cusecs beyond the third lift point. Naidu said water entered the Kuppam Branch Canal from the Punganur Branch Canal on August 21 during the 2025-26 water year and reached Parameswaram tank on August 25.
During the previous water season, 133 tanks, against the targeted 110, were filled with 759.21 million cubic feet of water, benefiting an ayacut of 6,965 acres. Another 29 minor irrigation tanks received 46.15 million cubic feet of water.
The CM said the filling of tanks had improved groundwater levels in the region and boosted agricultural activity. He directed officials to ensure that all minor irrigation tanks in Kuppam constituency were filled through the Kuppam Branch Canal.