Krishna waters will bring prosperity to Kuppam: CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said the government was committed to making Kuppam constituency green and prosperous by extensively utilising Krishna waters brought through the Kuppam Branch Canal (KBC) of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project.

Naidu performed Jala Harathi and unveiled a plaque at Gundisettipalli in Santhipuram mandal after Krishna waters reached the Kuppam Branch Canal. He offered turmeric, vermilion and flowers to the river and performed puja before dedicating the water to the region.

The Chief Minister said the arrival of Krishna waters fulfilled a long-standing aspiration of the people of Kuppam and would provide a major boost to irrigation and drinking water security. He said water resources were being given top priority in the development of Kuppam, as assured water availability would strengthen agriculture, industries and the rural economy. Naidu said 133 tanks were filled with Krishna water through the Kuppam Branch Canal last year and the government was now planning to supply water to every feasible minor irrigation tank in the constituency.