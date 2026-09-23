Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh office clashes probe widens as police identify 260, make 12 arrests

VIJAYAWADA: The police have intensified their investigation into the clashes reported at the office of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in Vijayawada during a protest. Special teams are working to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the violence.
According to highly placed sources, the police are examining CCTV footage from the incident site and analysing videos sourced from media channels, social media platforms and other sources. The faces, movements and activities of those visible in the footage are being scrutinised to establish their identities and roles in the clashes.
According to the police, around 260 persons have so far been identified in connection with the incident. Digital evidence is reportedly available against more than 220 of them. Based on the evidence gathered, cases are being registered against those found to have participated in the clashes.
Twelve persons have already been arrested, while special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the remaining suspects. The police are conducting searches at the residences of absconding suspects and other locations where they are suspected to be staying. Their phone numbers and other available details are also being used to establish their whereabouts.
The investigation is also aimed at determining who directly participated in the clashes and who allegedly provoked the incident. The police said individuals would be made accused only after their specific roles were established.
Of the 260 persons identified, the police said 45 were rowdy-sheeters and 71 had been categorised as ‘trouble mongers’. Another 46 were identified as active workers of various political parties, while police records showed that 91 persons had previously faced criminal cases.
The police also identified eight MLCs, five former MLAs and three former ministers as having participated in the protest. Four mayors, former mayors and deputy mayors were also identified among the participants.
Police records reportedly show that Martha Srinivas of Kanchikacherla has 15 cases against him, Vema Suresh Babu 14, Gaddeti Surendra of Tenali 12, Devineni Avinash 13, Avuthu Srinivasa Reddy 12 and Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao 11. The police said the complete video footage relating to the incident had been collected and preserved.