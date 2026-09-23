Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh office clashes probe widens as police identify 260, make 12 arrests

VIJAYAWADA: The police have intensified their investigation into the clashes reported at the office of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) in Vijayawada during a protest. Special teams are working to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the violence.

According to highly placed sources, the police are examining CCTV footage from the incident site and analysing videos sourced from media channels, social media platforms and other sources. The faces, movements and activities of those visible in the footage are being scrutinised to establish their identities and roles in the clashes.

According to the police, around 260 persons have so far been identified in connection with the incident. Digital evidence is reportedly available against more than 220 of them. Based on the evidence gathered, cases are being registered against those found to have participated in the clashes.

Twelve persons have already been arrested, while special teams have been formed to trace and arrest the remaining suspects. The police are conducting searches at the residences of absconding suspects and other locations where they are suspected to be staying. Their phone numbers and other available details are also being used to establish their whereabouts.